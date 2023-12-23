Search
Indiana Silver Alert for 16-year-old girl missing from Anderson

Photo of 16-year-old Hailey Renee Thompson, who is missing from Anderson, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Michaela Springer
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Hailey Thompson from Anderson.

Thompson was described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, white tennis shoes, and a white fleece coat. She was also driving a silver 2013 Chevy Cruze with Indiana plate TCS725.

Thompson was last seen around 9 p.m Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Thompson is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

Officials have not provided a photo of Thompson yet.

