Indiana Silver Alert for 16-year-old girl missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Hailey Thompson from Anderson.
Thompson was described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, white tennis shoes, and a white fleece coat. She was also driving a silver 2013 Chevy Cruze with Indiana plate TCS725.
Thompson was last seen around 9 p.m Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Thompson is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.
Officials have not provided a photo of Thompson yet.