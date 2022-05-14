Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 41-year-old missing from Richmond

Joel Alicea (Photo Provided/Cambridge City Police Department)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

Richmond, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 41-year-old man missing from Richmond.

Joel Alicea is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Richmond is 73 miles east of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 153 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Alicea was last seen on Monday at 12:19 p.m. May 9 according to the Cambridge City Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

World’s largest bounce house in Indianapolis

News /

As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul

News /

Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

News /

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.