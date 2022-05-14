Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 41-year-old missing from Richmond

Richmond, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 41-year-old man missing from Richmond.

Joel Alicea is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Richmond is 73 miles east of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 153 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Alicea was last seen on Monday at 12:19 p.m. May 9 according to the Cambridge City Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or 911.