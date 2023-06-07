Indiana State Fair announces 6 free stage concerts

Clint Black performs in concert at HEB Center on August 9, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. Black is one of the performers set to headline the Hoosier Lottery Free Stqage at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair has revealed five of the performers set to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer.

The 2023 free stage lineup includes:

Clint Black | July 28 (opening day)

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure | July 30

Keith Sweat | August 2

TobyMac | August 6

THE TAYLOR PARTY | August 12

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell | August 18

All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets will be available later this summer.

Additional free stage performers will be announced soon.

The Indiana State Fair runs July 29 – August 21 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Visit the state fair’s website for more information.

About the Artists

Clint Black burst on the country music scene with his groundbreaking album, “Killin’ Time,” in 1989. Black has sold more than 20 million records and collected 22 #1 singles and numerous awards. His 12th studio album, “Out of Sane,” drops June 19.

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure invites families on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, a splendid time is guaranteed for all.

Keith Sweat is a Harlem-born R&B singer/songwriter who released his debut album, “Make It Last Forever,” in 1987. The album spawned the hit songs “I Want Her,” “Something Just Ain’t Right” and “Make it Last Forever.” His latest album, “Can’t Nobody,” came out in 2021.

TobyMac is a chart-topping Christian artist with 16 million units in career sales and a whopping seven GRAMMY Awards. His most recent singles, including “21 Years,” and “Promised Land,” are available for streaming, along with his seventh studio project, “LIFE AFTER DEATH.”

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT promises to be a party “Taylor-made” for ultimate fans. Surrounded by Swifties, you’ll sing and dance through all her iconic eras, so grab your crown and your crew, come early, and come party, forevermore!

BUDDY GUY, one of the most influential blues musicians of all time, is embarking on his farewell tour. The 86-year-old icon has influenced artists like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him No. 23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Enter to win a Hoosier Lottery Prize Package

As the title sponsor of the free stage, The Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 or older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package promotion.

Six people will win State Fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, an autographed Indiana Pacers jersey, and Indiana Fever tickets.

Enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or confirming your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 9, 2023. Odds of winning are dependent upon the number of entries received.