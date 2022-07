Local

Indiana University health doctor talks on importance of sleep schedule for kids going back to school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Hospital pediatric sleep specialist, Dr. Harish Rao joined News 8 Sunday, to discuss the topic of getting kids back in a school bedtime routine.

“Parents can make this easier by making some changes in the days and weeks leading up to back to school,” Rao said.

Dr. Rao discusses important tips to help parents. He also discusses the recommended sleep amounts needed for kids in preschool through high school.

