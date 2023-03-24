Indianapolis Airport could set record for one of the busiest days during Spring Break travel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to TSA, the Indianapolis International Airport could set a record for some of its busiest days.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend for sure. We can see more than 17,000 plus and over the next week altogether it’s going to be more than 100,000 people going thru the checkpoint,” explained Jessica Mayle, TSA spokesperson. “I definitely want people to anticipate there’s going to be crowds. They should give themselves plenty of time if they’re going to be traveling this weekend.”

Mayle expressed that 4am and 8am will be the busiest travel times during spring break.

New this year, TSA has worked on new technology being placed at all checkpoints. It’s not ready for the spring break travelers and that could cause some lanes to be closed.

“You should arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight,” said Mayle. “And pack smart!”

Mayle says TSA has seen delays because people will pack firearms. “Those are never allowed through checkpoints or in the cabin of the airplane,” she explained. During the month of March, TSA has found 8 guns. “Finding a firearm will cause delays, the police to be called, and a hefty fine.”

TSA will be more staffed and extra K9 units will roam around the airport to ensure safety and traveling goes smoothly.