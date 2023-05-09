Indianapolis announces expansion of Cultural Trail

An image of a proposed expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail was shown during a news conference May 9, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is getting a $21.2 million expansion.

For the first time, the trail will cross the White River to the southwestern side of the downtown.

The trail will add an additional mile along South Street, Kentucky Avenue and Henry Street.

Organizers say, once complete, the trail will cover about 10 miles.

City leaders announced the improvements Tuesday morning at Rock Flat at White River in the 300 block of South White River Parkway Drive. The state government is helping fund the project.

Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett said “Accommodating various forms of mobility is a key part of any development for the future of Indianapolis, and it is for all of those reasons that our city is a proud partner in today’s expansion and today’s announcement.”

This is the second expansion of the trail in its 10-year history.

Construction for the Henry Street Bridge will begin in 2024.