Indianapolis Executive Airport opens longest general aviation runway in central Indiana

A ribbon cutting and ceremonial first takeoff and landing was held Tuesday at the Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville. (Photo Provided/The REPORTER)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — In collaboration with the Hamilton County Airport Authority, Hamilton County Commissioners and Council, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, Indianapolis Executive Airport has announced the completion of the most significant project in the history of the airport: a runway extension from 5,500 feet to 7,001 feet.

A ribbon cutting and ceremonial first takeoff and landing was held on Tuesday.

The $15.2 million project supports the demand for aviation in the northern Indianapolis Metropolitan area, including the rapidly growing communities within Hamilton and Boone counties.

According to the FAA Traffic Flow Management System Counts, Indianapolis Executive Airport is the fourth-busiest non-towered General Aviation Airport for business traffic in the United States.

“Our customers come from a diverse group of businesses and industries that provide essential services, products and jobs through agriculture, manufacturing and logistics, technology, retail, as well as financial services and real estate just to name a few,” said Sean White, EVP at Jet Access, the fixed base operator at Indianapolis Executive Airport.

“The runway extension allows those businesses and industries a safer, more consistent, and reliable access point in the many varying weather conditions we experience here in Indiana. The expanded infrastructure will continue to make Indy Exec Airport a vital tool in the growth and economic development of the many communities it serves.”

The runway is now the longest general aviation runway in central Indiana and will add a considerable level of safety for the more than 10,000 business flights that operate in and out of the airport on an annual basis.