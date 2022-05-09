Local

Indianapolis firefighters rescue 12 people from apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dozen people were rescued early Monday from an apartment fire just east of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At around 3:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire at the El Dorado Apartments on Lawnview Lane. That’s just north of James Foster Gaines Park and less than two miles from IMS.

Firefighters at the scene told News 8 that 50 people were evacuated from a burning building and crews had to use ladders to rescue 12 people.

IFD says one person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously hurt.

Crews at the scene told News 8 that the fire started in an apartment where a woman lived with her three children.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.