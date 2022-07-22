Local

Indianapolis Indians kick off three-game weekend homestand

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians will open up the second half of the season with a three-game weekend series against the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The Indians are returning to Victory Field after a break, says Cheyne Reiter, communications director for the Indians.

“We just enjoyed one of our longer breaks of the season. Four days off for our guys to go home, enjoy some time with their friends and family,” Reiter said. “They’re back at Victory Field. They had a practice at the ballpark last night and they’re ready to roll for this three-game series against the St. Paul Saints.”

The fun starts Friday with fireworks. On Saturday, fans are invited to Marvel Super Hero Night with Thanos, and on Sunday, kids eat free!

Friday Fireworks

Fans are asked to stick around after the final out for a postgame fireworks show.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

MARVEL Super Hero Night with Thanos

Marvel fans can spend Saturday night with the biggest supervillain in the universe! The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a MARVEL comic that features Indians slugger Mason Martin on the cover.

Indians players will be wearing Thanos-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans must be inside the park to bid on the jerseys.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Kids Eat Free Sunday

Baseball fans 14 and under can receive a free hot dog, bag of chips, and a bottle of water for the price of admission.

The first 150 members of the Knot Hole Kids Club who come through the gates will receive a baseball cap at the Standings and Lineup board. Members can also run the bases after the game.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the game starts at 1:35 p.m.