Indianapolis International Airport connecting people through art

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twelve local artists are now featured on the walls at the Indianapolis International Airport as part of its permanent and temporary art collections.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority says it believes in “supporting a climate where art and culture can thrive,” and it’s partnering with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to make that happen.

One of the airport’s latest art installations highlights Black culture through stylized portraits.

News 8 spoke with Boxx The Artist, a full-time visual artist who is currently one of the 12 artists featured. Boxx’s “Afro-Futurism” collection uses contemporary art to tell the story of the Black experience.

“Through my work, I do expressionistic portraiture, and I create from the African Diaspora and my influences, and also, things that I like,” Boxx said.

Travelers can observe the portraits in the airport’s ticketing hall.

“You can see the art and the faces. I am just astounded by the faces, creating and crafting from there. I focus on celebrating Black joy, Black wealth, wellness, womanhood, and femininity. Exploring those avenues to make it available for people to experience it as well, ” Boxx said.

Another work by Boxx, a vinyl mural called Universe, is on display in Concourse B as part of the Swish collection.