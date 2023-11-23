Indianapolis International Airport expects busy Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an easy and smooth day before Thanksgiving at the Indianapolis International Airport, with officials warning that busier days are yet to come.

Officials said they expect Sunday and Monday to be the busiest travel days of this stretch, but the day before Thanksgiving is still a major flying day. The airport had the most outbound flights on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving since 2004.

Passengers said there were no major delays for them.

“Amazing for the day before Thanksgiving. You think all these airports will be crazy. It was not bad at all,” said Royce Mitchell, a Fishers to Phoenix snowbird.

“Everything was on time,” said Jan Mitchell, who was traveling with Royce. “It was a pleasant surprise.”

The airport did not have any major lines inside in the evening, but officials did have to reroute some cars from the arrival pick upline to the departure area due to a backup at the lower level.

Meghan Blalock flew in with her family from Los Angeles.

“Our travel experience has been great,” Blalock said. “We flew out of LAX, and just flew into Indianapolis for the first time, and we’re super impressed by the airport.”

“We knew LAX was going to be a nightmare, so we actually stayed the night before, and just took a shuttle this morning, so that was really easy going,” Zeb Blalock said. “It’s great, and this airport’s been really fantastic.”

Officials said the busiest time to fly is between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., so they suggest arriving at least two hours early if you’re taking morning flights.

The Mitchells said they are veteran fliers and are not concerned about Thanksgiving traffic when they make their return to Phoenix.

“We’re old,” Royce said. “We’re seasoned.”

Airport officials suggest knowing the current TSA regulations to keep lines moving quickly. You can find more information on their website.