Indianapolis man sentenced 7 years for 3D printing machine gun conversion devices, auto sears

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis trafficker was sentenced to seven years after police recovered machine gun conversation devices and auto sears that were created from a 3D printer.

Micah Moore, 31, was sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a machine gun, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to court documents, on July 18, 2022, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives issued a search warrant at Moore’s home. Police recovered two machine gun conversion devices in the dining room area.

Officers also recovered three black auto sears that were created to work as machine gun conversion devices if installed on a semi-automatic rifle.

Moore told investigators in an interview that he was making and selling machine gun conversion devices and auto sears using a 3D printer. Moore also stated that he was reselling firearms that he bought from people off the streets.

The DOJ said in a news release that the court documents and evidence presented at the sentencing hearing for Moore revealed that he was also manufacturing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

I-Team reported earlier this year on the increase in the number of machine gun conversion devices in the country over the last five years.

Machinegun conversion devices, sometimes called “Glock switches” or “auto-sears” are devices that convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns.

“Criminals who put illegal machine guns onto our streets add fuel to the fire of gun violence already devastating far too many of our families. Possession and sale of these extremely dangerous devices is a serious crime which can result in years in federal prison. Our office will continue to work with the ATF, IMPD, and all our partners in law enforcement to get illegal machine guns out of our communities and hold gun traffickers accountable. said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana in a release

Moore must serve three years of probation following his release and pay a $750 fine.

“The proliferation of machine gun conversion devices adds another, even more deadly, layer to the firearms violence in our community. These devices, because they fire more quickly and are more difficult to control, greatly increase the danger to innocent bystanders and law enforcement. ATF will continue to work with our partners to take these devices off the streets.” stated Daryl McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division in a release

