Indianapolis Moms: Benefits of a library card

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The benefits of a library card can go well beyond books.

It’s National Library Week and that means there’s no better time to highlight the helpful resources at local libraries.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Kait Baumgartner joined Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss some of her favorite library perks.

“Libraries are a treasure trove of amazing (and mostly free) content for kids, adults, and families alike. These amazing little cards give you access to up to 125 different library materials (if you’re over 17 years old) at a time, plus access to digital resources through Libby, Hoopla, Flipster, and Tumblebook if you live, work, or attend school in Marion County,” Baumgartner said in her blog.

Here are Baumgartner’s top resources:

At the Indianapolis Public Library, you can access the Mango Language Learning App to learn over 70 languages. Unlike many other apps available, Mango uses a conversational model to teach language and incorporates a high amount of cultural understanding. Avon Washington Township Library: Offers museum pass check out for 4 to the Indiana State Museum and Historical Sites. The Indiana State Museum currently has the Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks exhibit through Mary 12th for all those Lego lovers out there! Carmel Clay Public Library: A state-of-the-art maker space is a patron favorite for the Carmel community! This library also features tons of STEAM events targeted to children ages 4-12, and a beautiful story walk for the whole family to enjoy. They also have the largest children’s book collection in the United States! Hamilton East Library: This library has so many unique offerings! Their Movin’ and Groovin class is one of our personal toddler favorites, but the Ignite Studio is our favorite library feature. The Ignite Studio has kits, equipment, and a beautiful maker space to serve budding artists to master creators, and everyone in between. Hancock Public Library: This library is rated one of the “best places to work” in Hancock County! They offer an amazing service for busy moms. You can chat with a librarian and tell them what types of books you want for your kids. The youth librarians then pick a stack of books for you to take home and read with your kids—just like grocery pick-up for literacy!

