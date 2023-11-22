Indianapolis Moms Blog: Best Local Christmas Tree Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Tis the season for celebrating the holidays, but how about getting a head start on a new Christmas tree? The Indianapolis Moms has you covered on some prime local locations.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor Samantha Powers joins Daybreak to talk about some of the best tree farms in the Indianapolis area, and the importance of keeping the tradition alive.

“My family is an example as my daughter gets a little bit older, we’re starting to notice that we want to create these family traditions for the holiday season. So, this is a great way to get the family out and like you said, kick start the holiday season as well as getting that last breath of fresh air before we get those cold temperatures.” says Powers.

Watch the full interview to learn more.