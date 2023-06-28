Indianapolis Moms: Busting common lactation myths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is officially here and in just a few short weeks breastfeeding will be in the spotlight, as July will be dedicated to raising awareness.

Breastfeeding can be an important part of a child’s development, but there are several myths about lactation care.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor, Dr. Lindsay Moore, stopped by Daybreak to debunk some of the myths surrounding breast cancer.

Moore says one of the biggest misconceptions is for people who are wanting to breastfeed but are not able to. “I get irritated as they don’t get the help they need. And the right advice is that plug ducks, which is where you get this swelling and tenderness like a lump in the breast.

“The idea is that it’s the milk that something is blocking it inside of that straw, that duct coming out and the milk can’t come through. So people have this idea that you have to shove that plug out, suck that plug out, pump extra really firmly massage,” she said.

Moore added the plug duct is not the problem inside of the tube. It is a problem of swelling outside of the tube or in the breast tissues.

To find out more, watch the interview above or visit the Indianapolis Moms website. For more breastfeeding and lactation resources, click here.