Local

Indianapolis Moms: Taking kids to Indianapolis Colts games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taking kids to sporting events can be a feat. But, the Indianapolis Colts home opener is less than two weeks away and there might be a way to make the game a touchdown for everyone.

“One of the things we love is some of the things they’re doing this year, like giving out coloring books and crayons for those that are interested at the guest services desk,” Lauren Schregardus senior contributor of Indianapolis Moms said.

Schregardus visited Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight the best way to make going to a Colts game enjoyable for the whole family.

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog for a full list of suggestions.