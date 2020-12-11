Indianapolis non-profit need toys to help struggling families for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Caring for a Cause Supportive Services, Inc. is helping families who may be wondering how to afford presents this Christmas.

Founder and director Tamara Long Ajimati told News 8 she has received an overwhelming response from families in need.

There will be exactly 103 families who are going to The Christmas Store, an event children can attend to pick out a free gift for themselves and parent(s). It will be held at Caring Place Church on Sunday.

Ajimati said she the organization needs sponsors and volunteers for its toy giveaway next Saturday. The founder mentioned many of the families don’t have transportation and that sponsors can either donate toys or adopt a family to help virtually. Sponsors can provide a family a gift card.

“Due to the pandemic a lot of people have been laid off from their job. A lot of people don’t have the finances to give children the toys and the things that they want for Christmas so the need is higher this year due to the pandemic,” Ajimati added. “If people stepped forward and sponsor families it would be much easier for families to receive what they need for Christmas this year.”

Caring for a Cause Supportive Services has been a non-profit since 2015, however Ajimati said she’s personally been assisting families for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas since 2015.

The toy giveaway will take place at Scott United Methodist Church on December 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Contact Caring for a Cause at Caringforacause2015@gmail.com or 317-358-6450.