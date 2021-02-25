Indianapolis nonprofit announces new camp for kids affected by substance use disorders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Overdose Lifeline, Inc. will announce the launch of Camp Mariposa Aaron’s Place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The camp will be a free, year-round weekend program hosted by Camp Jameson for children ages 9-12 affected by the substance use disorder of a family member.

Camp Mariposa Aaron’s Place will join the national network of Camp Mariposa and serve as the 13th camp location.

It will offer fun, traditional camp activities combined with educational activities and support sessions led by mental health professionals and trained adult mentors.

Camp Mariposa Aaron’s Place will serve 30 children starting in May. Overdose Lifeline, Inc. Executive Director Justin Phillips said youth will build confidence and learn coping skills that will help them break the cycle of addition.

Phillips said monetary donations are welcomed and that a donation of $30 will provide three months of travel stipends for a camper

Families who are interested in enrolling a camper should contact program manager Brandy Greene at brandy@overdoselifeline.org or 844-554-3354 ext. 9.