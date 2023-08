Indianapolis police officer involved in northeast side shooting

An Indianapolis Metopolitan Police Department patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday morning on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Parker Avenue.

No officers were injured, according to IMPD.

