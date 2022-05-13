Local

Indianapolis Public Library hosts Camp Read S’more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting June 6, Indianapolis Public Library would like to invite kids and teens to their 2022 summer reading program, Camp Read S’more.

Although it’s not considered a “real” summer camp, this will be an exciting opportunity for kids of all ages to expand their learning to prepare them for the next year while also having fun! The library is offering free workshops, programs, prizes, and all types of great books for all ages.

Students are instructed to read aloud to someone, alone, listen to audiobooks, or have someone read to them. At most, 20 hours of reading will earn readers a prize, and bonus prizes are offered when kids complete seven DISCOVER activities.

Progress can be tracked using the Beanstack app or on paper and prizes can be picked up at any IndyPL location. The last day to log your reading time is July 30 and you must pick up your prizes by August 6.

Registration opens on May 16 at any library branch in Indianapolis. Parents can also sign their kids up for the program online.

To learn more information about the program and workshops click here.