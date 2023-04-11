Indianapolis woman receives federal prison sentence for child porn charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and other sexual abuse material, according to a release made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

Jasmine Marshall, 41, of Indianapolis, formerly known as Wesley Marshall, has been a registered sex offender since 2011, after being convicted of possession of child pornography and sentenced to 3 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Marshall was charged again for possession of child pornography in 2014 and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Marshall was released from federal prison in 2021 and ordered lifetime supervision.

In August, officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department assisted federal probation agents and others in a search of apartments belonging to sex offenders in Indianapolis.

During a search of Marshall’s apartment, the release says, investigators found a Motorola cell phone hidden in a bag on a closet floor. Officers say at the time of the search, Marshall was prohibited from owning electronics with internet access, as it violated the terms of her parole.

Marshall was later questioned by officers, where she admitted to using the phone to download sexually explicit material of children, which was hidden in a folder only accessible with Marshall’s fingerprint, the release says.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary Myers, made the original announcement and said this in a statement.