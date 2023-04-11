Indianapolis woman receives federal prison sentence for child porn charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and other sexual abuse material, according to a release made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Tuesday.
Jasmine Marshall, 41, of Indianapolis, formerly known as Wesley Marshall, has been a registered sex offender since 2011, after being convicted of possession of child pornography and sentenced to 3 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Marshall was charged again for possession of child pornography in 2014 and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Marshall was released from federal prison in 2021 and ordered lifetime supervision.
In August, officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department assisted federal probation agents and others in a search of apartments belonging to sex offenders in Indianapolis.
During a search of Marshall’s apartment, the release says, investigators found a Motorola cell phone hidden in a bag on a closet floor. Officers say at the time of the search, Marshall was prohibited from owning electronics with internet access, as it violated the terms of her parole.
Marshall was later questioned by officers, where she admitted to using the phone to download sexually explicit material of children, which was hidden in a folder only accessible with Marshall’s fingerprint, the release says.
United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary Myers, made the original announcement and said this in a statement.
Undeterred by two prior prison sentences, this defendant persisted in seeking out these vile images of child sexual abuse. Pedophiles traffic these materials online because gratifying their sexual interest is more important to them then the safety or dignity of survivors. Circulation of abuse images exacerbates the trauma already inflicted on child victims and is deserving of significant punishment. The sentence imposed today demonstrates the commitment of our Office, the FBI, and IMPD, to make our children safer by ensuring that these dangerous offenders are in prison where they belong.
U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers