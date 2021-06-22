Local

Indianapolis Zoo keeper injured while working with warthogs

(photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo)
by: Jess Vermeulen
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A keeper at the Indianapolis Zoo was injured Tuesday morning while working with warthogs, according to zoo officials.

The keeper, who was not identified by zoo officials, was transported to the hospital Tuesday after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened while the keeper was working with warthogs in an off-exhibit holding area.

Zoo officials said staff responded immediately and emergency personnel were on site within minutes of the incident.

The incident is under investigation. No other details were immediately released.

