Indiana’s ‘My Healthy Baby’ program now available statewide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leaders from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) today celebrated the completion of the rollout of “My Healthy Baby,” the state’s obstetrical navigator program this is designed to improve health outcomes for both mother and baby.

The program is an initiative of Governor Eric Holcomb.

“My Healthy Baby” is a partnership between IDOH, FSSA, and the Indiana Department of Child Services that connects pregnant women who are enrolled in Medicaid with free home visiting services and support in their communities during their pregnancy. The program has referred more than 12,000 women to local support through programs such as “Nurse-Family Partnership” and “Healthy Families.”

“Improving the health of women and children takes a village, and My Healthy Baby allows us to leverage partnerships at the state and local levels to achieve those goals. Bringing this program to our 92nd county is a proud moment for Indiana because it means we are meeting pregnant women where they live, with the resources they need to have healthier pregnancies and support them through that critical first year of their baby’s life. I am incredibly grateful to our legislators for funding this program and to all the home visiting providers across the state who make a difference for the women who participate.” Kris Box, State Health Commissioner

Eligible women can be referred to “My Healthy Baby” by a provider or can refer themselves by clicking this link or calling 844-624-6667.