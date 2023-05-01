INDOT eyes upgrades on State Road 32 west of Lebanon

DOVER, Ind. (WISH) — A hearing has been set to present details of a project to improve State Road 32 west of I-65 and the city of Lebanon.

The Indiana Department of Transportation hearing will be from 6-9 p.m. May 11 at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School, 1205 State Road 75, near Thorntown.

The goal of the project is to restore the road surface’s “rideability” and to add passing lanes, an INDOT news release says.

The project also would improve access to a gas station and convenience store on the southwest corner of state roads 32 and 75 in the unincorporated community of Dover.

The project covers nearly 10 miles.

Two-way traffic and access to homes and businesses should maintained during the project.

The estimated cost is $16.5 million, using both federal and state funds.

An INDOT website offers added details on the project. The plans can also be viewed at Lebanon Public Library, 104 E. Washington St.. The plans also are available at the INDOT Crawfordsville District facility at 41 Montgomery County Road West 300 North, just northwest of the I-74 interchange for U.S. 231 near Crawfordsville.

Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and through May 26. Send them to the attention of Dylan Sievers at 8770 North Street, Suite 110, Fishers, IN 46038; at 317-588-1739; or at dseivers@rqaw.com.