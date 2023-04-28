INDOT opens comment period for proposed U.S. Bike Route 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has submitted U.S. Bike Route 37 to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) to be designated as part of the U.S. Bike Route system (USBRS).

The proposed route connects the Erie Lackawanna Trail in northwest Indiana to the Monon Trail in central Indiana. The comment period for USBR 37 will remain open through May 10.

Indiana currently has four designated USBRs: USBR 235 (Indianapolis to Rockford), USBR 35 (LaPorte County to Jeffersonville), USBR 36 (Illinois to Michigan), and USBR 50 (Illinois to Ohio).

Additional information and instructions on how to submit a comment are available on the INDOT website.