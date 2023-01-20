Local

INDOT to reopen westbound I-70 through North Split by Sunday

The sun rises over the North Split in June 2021. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 70 westbound through the North Split will reopen before the end of the weekend, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday.

“Weather permitting, the westbound lanes of I-70 are expected to be open by Sunday morning,” INDOT said in a statement.

INDOT reopened eastbound I-70 at the North Split last weekend.

At 9 p.m. Friday, crews will shut down the ramp from westbound I-70 to Michigan Street so workers can place lane markings and move barrier walls. Drivers who want to get downtown will need to use the MLK/West Street exit.

The ramp will open Sunday morning with the reopening of westbound I-70, INDOT says.

Lane restrictions will also be in place on westbound I-70 from Emerson Avenue to the North Split on Friday and Saturday nights.

Drivers on northbound I-65 will still need to use the I-465 detour until I-65 reopens through the North Split “in late spring 2023,” INDOT says. The Meridian/Pennsylvania Street ramp will remain closed until I-65 has reopened.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

For North Split project updates, visit the INDOT website or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311.