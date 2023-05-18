INDOT unveils State Road 32 project between Noblesville, Westfield downtowns

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A public information meeting Tuesday night by Indiana Department of Transportation revealed the next steps for a State Road 32 corridor project between downtown Westfield and downtown Noblesville.

Dozens gathered at the Prairie Waters Event Center to learn more about the plans.

State transportation representatives say the project aims to reduce congestion-related crashes that are frequently seen in the corridor by adding roundabouts at several city intersections.

The project is expected to begin near the East Street intersection in Westfield and extend to the Mensa Drive intersection in Noblesville, for a total distance of 5 miles.

Kyleigh Cramer, public relations director for INDOT’s east central district, said that the project is “kind of in the communication, conversation phase of construction.

“So, your not going to see us digging in the dirt just yet. We are looking at a firm timeline, looking at late 2024, but really what were looking at right now is communicating, conversating and just understanding what people want from this project as well.”

Construction is expected begin in 2025.