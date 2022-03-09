Local

Indy Animal Care Services announces ‘March Madness’ adoption campaign

(Provided Photo/IACS)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is celebrating March Madness with a special adoption campaign.

IACS plans to provide as many animals as possible with families throughout the entire month of March.

Adoptions are currently free for animals inside the shelter, in foster homes, and at off-site boarding and training facilities.

People who are interested in adopting an animal can visit the shelter Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to meet the animals and speak with an adoption counselor.

Visitors will not be allowed to walk through the dog kennels at this time, says Indy ACS, but are allowed to walk through the cat kennels.

View adoptable cats and dogs at the Indy ACS Petfinder website.

