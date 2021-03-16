Indy DPW hosts virtual job fairs Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the job market? The Indianapolis Department of Public Works may be able to help.

The department will hold a pair of virtual job fairs on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the first online job fair is set for 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. with the second one scheduled for 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Those attending either virtual job fair will hear more about open positions with the department, which range from $18-$23 an hour and include paid time off and full health benefits.

