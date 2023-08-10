Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy DPW installs ‘No Turn on Red’ signs downtown

No Turn on Red sign installation at Penn and Ohio (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are installing “No Turn on Red” signs downtown on Thursday.

The installation comes after General Ordinance No. 27 passed in June, a Wednesday DPW press release said.

“This is an overall traffic safety issue that we are seeing,” Indianapolis City-County Council member Zach Adamson said just before the proposal passed. “We are seeing people driving at high rates of speed, we are seeing people blow through stops signs and red lights and a lot of these things are resulting in not just injuries to people crossing the streets, but also injury to people driving their cars, and enormous amounts of personal and public property damage.”

Prior to the ordinance, right turns on red were already prohibited at several intersections in the Mile Square. The ordinance bans all right turns on red in the same area.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Most U.S. hospital pharmacists say...
National News /
Parents spend record level on...
Education /
Conquer Paralysis Now to break...
Local News /
US inflation rises for the...
National News /
Taylor Swift announces October release...
Entertainment /
Disney+ announces price hike as...
National News /
Scammer convinces 84-year-old Missouri man...
National News /
Georgia mother who claims baby...
National News /