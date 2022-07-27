Local

Indy launches “Project DASH” partnership with DoorDash to fight food insecurity

SPAIN - 2021/12/14: In this photo illustration, a DoorDash logo seen displayed on a smartphone and on the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday a new partnership with DoorDash to provide free home deliveries of groceries, sanitary items, and other daily essentials.

Named “Project DASH”, this initiative aims to deliver necessary food and household items to Marion County families who may be home-bound, lack transportation, face mental or physical disabilities, or may experience other obstacles in accessing charitable food.

DoorDash covers delivery costs up to 10 miles from the original site.

“Too many Indianapolis families struggle to put dinner on the table, and although free and affordable groceries are available throughout the city, there are often barriers in the way of accessing those resources,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This partnership aims to help households overcome those barriers and bring much-needed relief right to families’ doorsteps.”

To support this project, the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS)’s Division of Community Nutrition and Food Policy has provided support and over $100,000 in funding to Faith, Hope, and Love, which trains and supports missional food pantries across Central Indiana.

Missional Food Pantries provide personalized items in addition to food, knowing that different households have different needs. These items include diapers, first-aid items, over-the-counter medication, and more.

“This is a very vulnerable time for many people in our community. They are afraid and their families are hungry. Food insecurity locally is real. With the help from the private sector, like DoorDash, we are going to do our part to serve families with food and hope,” said Merlin Gonzales, President of Faith, Hope, and Love.

Anyone interested in donating cash, groceries, or who would like to volunteer can find out more information here. Households interested in participating can contact Faith, Hope, and Love at merlin@fhlinternational.org or by calling 463-210-4612.