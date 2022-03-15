Local

Indy man battles rare disease while helping kids in ICU

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Like many people, William Moore decided to switch his career to help others during the beginning of the pandemic.

Moore, 29, now works at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in the pediatric ICU.

What his patients might not know is that he’s battled Hemophilia A since birth.

It’s a rare disease that causes internal bleeding.

“We bleed into our joints and muscles,” explained Moore.

Moore lives a normal life, but has had close calls.

“A few years ago I was in Arizona and hiking. I was probably four miles away from the car, out in the middle of these huge hills, and spontaneously bled into my ankle,” said Moore. “It becomes this game of, ‘I see this big rock up here, I can rest on that rock.’ Take five, 10 minutes to rest. Then rinse and repeat. It’s a little demoralizing.”

He pushed on and takes his experience to work with him every day.

“It’s great getting to take care of kids. It really provides a sense of fulfillment,” Moore said.

In recent years, the Food and Drug Administration approved a medication known as Hemlibra that changed the way those suffering Hemophilia live.

“It’s been life-changing,” Moore said.

He takes the medication and said it’s helped him continue to help others and make a difference in the lives of those in the pediatric ICU.