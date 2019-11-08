Indy man working to bring awareness to diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local man is making sure others with diabetes know how to get help in an emergency by compiling a list of resources so people know how to get insulin in their county.

Craig Miller is beginning by contacting every county treasurer’s office in the state. He says they have the ability to give short term assistance for someone who is in an emergency.

Miller is putting a massive list together with the criteria in each county in order to get help. He said if you’re in a situation where you can’t afford insulin, you don’t have time to wait.

He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 18 and is now on a pump. Miller was able to become part of a national video for Diabetes Awareness Month.

It features people from all across the country showing their personal journey. Miller decided to show a picture of his four kids.

“For type 1 diabetics, insulin is as important as air,” Miller said. “If you don’t have it, you will die. There isn’t any reason that someone should die because they can’t get the life-saving medicine.”

Miller said the cost of insulin has gotten out of hand. Thankfully, he says his health insurance is great, but he knows a lot of people aren’t that lucky. Miller pays $20 a month for his prescription for insulin. Without it, the cost would be $1,300.

Miller hopes to create a website with all the information to make it easier for people to search.

