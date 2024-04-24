Indy Parks offers cash bonuses to new lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Parks and Recreation is beginning a hiring blitz to staff its 19 pools in time for the summer swimming season.

This also hope to stave off staff shortages.

Prospective lifeguards will get a $250 bonus and free tickets to the U.S. Olympic Swim Team Trials in Indianapolis if they sign up before May 5.

Alex Cortwright, a spokesman for Indy Parks, says the city government wants to stay competitive with industries that may want to hire young people for summer jobs. “There’s definitely been a pick up this year over this time last year and really the previous couple of years. We’ve seen more of an interest this year in part because of the pay and bonuses that we are offering.”

The bonus is good for all 400 open seasonal positions including camp counselors, cashiers, and food staff. Cortwright could not say exactly how many of those 400 jobs will be lifeguard positions. “The size of the pool plays a factor in terms of how many lifeguards we need to safely open that pool, to make sure folks can not only enjoy the pool but enjoy it safely.”

Lifeguard positions are open to anyone 16 and older. The city government provides training, including CPR. The jobs are only good through the end of the summer.

Cortwright says starting as a lifeguard could be a springboard to a bigger career in civil service.

“Mayor (Joe) Hogsett and IMPD (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) Chief Chris Bailey were both lifeguards beginning out with their careers, so it really is kind of a great opportunity, not just for the short term but can also lead to a longer-term job.”

There is also a referral bonus for current lifeguards who help hire new lifeguards for the city.