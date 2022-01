Local

Indy Pride plans return to in-person events for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Pride’s in-person events will return this year.

The festival and parade were canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

Indy Pride says both events are set for Saturday, June 11.

It’s also working to recruit volunteers, sponsors, vendors and entertainment.

The organization says it will release more information at a later date.