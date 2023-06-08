Indy Strawberry Festival set to sweeten up the Circle

The 57th annual Indy Strawberry Festival, hosted on Monument Circle by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral Women, is set for June 8, 2023. (Provided Photo/Christ Church Cathedral Women)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the tastiest events of the year is back!

The 57th annual Indy Strawberry Festival, hosted by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral, will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday on Monument Circle.

Strawberry shortcakes with all the fixings will be available until 4 p.m., or until supplies run out!

The “Works” — a summery sweet treat featuring a homemade shortcake, a ladle full of juicy strawberries, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and a dollop of whipped topping — is $10.

For $10, you can get “The Works” at the 57th annual Indy Strawberry Festival.(WISH Photo/Ashley Fowler)

Single items are also available for purchase. Strawberries and ice cream are $3 each, while shortcakes and whipped topping are $2 each.

Strawberry lovers can pay with cash and credit cards.

Over 95% of all Strawberry Festival funds go directly to charity, with previous “Strawberry Grants” benefiting organizations including Random Acts of Flowers Indianapolis, Peace Learning Center, and Damar Services.

What to know before you go

The north steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument are under construction and the festival’s layout will be slightly different than in years past.

Shortcakes can be picked up in person on the Circle, while anyone who ordered ahead can pick up their orders in the CCC church basement.

Entertainment will be offered from the Cathedral’s lawn. The South steps of the monument will be available for those who don’t wish to use the provided tables.

Won’t be downtown for strawberries and cream, but still want to give? Christ Church Cathedral accepts donations through Paypal.