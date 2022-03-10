Local

IndyGo partnering with cultural development firm GANGGANG

An IndyGo vehicle on March 9, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is partnering with a new cultural development firm called GANGGANG.

GANGGANG focuses on promoting and investing in culture entrepreneurs with a strong slant toward racial equity. It plans to invest at least $100,000 into cultural startups. 70% of those investments will go to Black founders and Black-owned startups.

Inez Evans, IndyGo president and CEO, says GANGGANG is an extension of IndyGo’s priorities on arts and culture.

“They are prioritizing the culture in the community by supporting local Black and brown artists,” Evans said Wednesday. “They’re putting Indy on a larger platform, positioning us as leaders in art development and cultivation.”

IndyGo and GANGGANG will be sharing space in the former Key Bank building on North Meridian Street.