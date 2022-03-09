Local

IndyHumane hosting weeklong Tour for Life 2022 adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking to turn your house into a forever home, you might find you next four-legged best friend at IndyHumane during the shelter’s weeklong adoption event.

The Tour For Life 2022 is the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event, and IndyHumane is a participant.

From Tuesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 13, IndyHumane is reducing adoption fees 50% on all animals.

IndyHumane is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Learn more and find adoptable animals at the IndyHumane website.