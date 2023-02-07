Local

Indy’s Baxter YMCA receives $1M donation for outdoor sports complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis is moving ahead with plans for an outdoor sports complex after receiving an anonymous $1 million donation.

The Arthur R. Baxter YMCA, located at 7900 Shelby Street, will break ground on the sports complex in March, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis said Tuesday.

An additional $100,000 is needed to complete the complex, which will eventually include basketball and pickleball courts, two soccer parks, a 40-yard turf field, a pavilion, and an outdoor walking trail.

“We are addressing some unmet needs in our community with the addition of turf fields and a walking path,” Jim Naumovich, center advisory board chair for Baxter YMCA, said in a statement. “The Baxter YMCA is a magnet that attracts individuals of all ages and from all walks of life, and this development will provide additional opportunities to engage the public as well as our members.”

The Baxter YMCA says it is looking for businesses and individuals to buy naming rights for the entire complex as well as the two soccer parks, turf field, and basketball and pickleball courts.