Indy’s east side to gain a sustainable community with designer homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beville Greens is a sustainability project that introduces a community of six environmentally friendly homes nestled in a shared green space. This development stands as an embodiment of affordable, eco-conscious living and a model between modern design and nature.

Each of the homes boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spanning approximately 1100 square feet. Included are fully-finished basements and a shared community storage unit, ensuring that practicality and convenience are at the forefront of this initiative.

These homes are compact, high-performance spaces that prioritize energy efficiency and responsible design. Key architectural features include exterior insulation from metal cladding, efficient tilt and turn windows, R-50 attic insulation, and exterior sun shades.

Efficient lighting and built-in features further enhance the residences’ functionality. For instance, the basement has built-in storage units, living room media center space, and the open concept kitchen features a pull-away dining table that fits up to five.

Communal areas and a central gathering space, complete with a shared fire pit, create opportunities for social engagement through the community gardens, a native plant pollinator garden, and an orchard complete with berry bushes and persimmon trees.

(Images provided by NEON Architecture)

Every one of the six homes enjoys a view of the central green space that will be upkept by a “very minimal” Homeowners Association.

The Beville Greens project was conceptualized in early 2019, overcoming permitting and re-zoning challenges. Construction began 18 months ago on two parcels of land, each vacant for over two decades. The development started with one home on each parcel and both are available for purchase.

The construction of these should be mostly complete by the their second showing on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Phase two is set to break ground in the spring of 2024, with the remaining four homes expected to reach completion by the end of fall 2024.

NEON Architecture Principal Brian Burtch, views this as a “passion project.” Burtch envisions it as a pioneering model for future sustainable developments, setting the bar for conscientious community living.

According to real estate company Redfin, the median sale price for single-family homes in neighboring Arsenal Heights hovers above $388,750. The homes at Beville Greens, listed by @Properties for $300,000 each, presents a prospect for environmentally conscious homeowners and communities seeking affordable and sustainable living solutions.