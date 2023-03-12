International Women Indiana provides resources to other women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local group is helping women from different cultures come together in honor of Women’s History Month.

International Women Indiana was created more than 30 years ago and is still growing today.

The group provides activities designed to bring women together while learning about other cultures.

The group’s president, Susan Cole, joined Sunday’s Daybreak with more information on their work and an event that’s coming up.

They’re hosting an International Women’s Day Lunch on March 23rd at the Woodstock Country Club.

Those interested in attending must register by March 16th. It’s $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

