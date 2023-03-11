ISP assists single-vehicle crash on I-65 SB
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a serious crash on I-65 southbound.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say the crash happened early Saturday morning. Police also say the crash involves a single-vehicle.
According to a social media post, one southbound lane is still open.
No additional details have been provided.
