ISP assists single-vehicle crash on I-65 SB

by: Divine Triplett
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a serious crash on I-65 southbound.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say the crash happened early Saturday morning. Police also say the crash involves a single-vehicle.

According to a social media post, one southbound lane is still open.

No additional details have been provided.

