ISP increases patrols for July 4th travel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This Fourth of July is expected to be the most traveled on record, according to Triple A.

To prepare for the increased number of travelers, Indiana State Police are ramping up patrols throughout the weekend.

Triple A predicts more than 49 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home. Of those, 41 million will be on the highways.

Police say efforts will be focused on distracted and impaired drivers. They’ll also be on on the look out for drivers and passengers not buckled up.

According to police, last year in Indiana, during the three-day holiday weekend, there were more than 1,600 crashes.

