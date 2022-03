Local

ISP investigating after body found on I-70 on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police are investigating after a body was found near the side of the interstate on the city’s far east side.

Indianapolis State Police is at Interstate 70 near Cumberland Road near the county line.

Troopers say a body was found on the ground.

Detectives have not yet determined what happened.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.