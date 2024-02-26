ISP investigating fatal crash on I-70 near Harding Street exit

Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Fire Department were on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle accident on I-70 eastbound near the Harding Street exit on Feb. 26, 2024. (Provided Photo/INDOT Cameras)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine posted on X that state police and Indianapolis Fire Department crews were investigating a single-vehicle crash on the highway near the 78.9-mile marker at the Harding Street exit.

Perrine says the right two lanes of the highway were expected to be closed for at least two hours.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated with further information.