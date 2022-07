Local

ISP responds to I-70 closure after crash involving multiple vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to a tweet at 2 p.m. by Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash at the 27 mile marker westbound. That’s right next to the exit for State Road one in Hagerstown.

According to a tweet at 2:26 p.m. from Indiana State Police, one lane is now open on I-70. Police advise drivers to expect long delays while emergency crews clean up the scene.