IU police: Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in sewer system

UPDATE: Indiana University Police confirmed Tuesday evening on Twitter that they have a suspect in custody. They say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police near Indiana University’s campus are searching for an armed suspect who is barricaded in an underground sewer system.

Indiana University Bloomington says an armed subject has entered the storm drain off campus near First and Walnut streets. The Indiana University Police Department says it is not an active-shooter situation.

According to a post from their Twitter page, people should avoid the area around Dunn Meadow near Indiana Avenue, and the area of Sixth Street and Indiana Avenue. Their Twitter also says students living in Franklin Hall should shelter inside.

Indiana University Police Department said police are at the end of the storm drain run near Dunn Meadow.

They confirmed in a Twitter post around 1 p.m. Tuesday that the area is contained. Police say other areas of campus are not affected.

The Bloomington Police Department warned of smoke and loud bangs that would be heard as officers try to get the person to come out.

IUB Final Update: The suspect is in custody. Resume normal operations. Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday 9/21. — Indiana University Police Department (@IUpolice) September 20, 2022

IUB update: IU Police continue to monitor the situation near Dunn Meadow and Indiana Ave. Franklin Hall continue to shelter in place. Others avoid the area. — Indiana University Police Department (@IUpolice) September 20, 2022