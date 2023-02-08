Local

IUPUI showcases ‘Museum of Broken Relationships’

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI is showcasing a new exhibit that shares the stories of heartbreak.

It’s called the “Museum of Broken Relationships.” According to a release, the exhibit was created through a partnership between the IUPUI Museum Studies Program and the Museum of Broken Relationships, a global crowd-sourced project co-founded by artists Olinka Vištica and Dražen Grubišić.

The Co-Founder of the Museum of the Broken relationships, Dražen Grubišić, and the Director of the IUPUI Museum Studies Program, Laura Holzman, joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to share more information.

