Joey Chestnut eats 17 pounds of St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail, wins eating contest again

Joey Chestnut poses with his belt on Dec. 4, 2021, after winning another St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest. (Susan Decker Media)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Professional eater and Indiana resident Joey Chestnut has earned another championship belt from the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship.

On Saturday, Chestnut once again ate the most shrimp cocktail, tossing back 17 pounds, 1.6 ounces of shrimp glazed in the famously spicy sauce.

In 2018, he set the world record by eating more than 18 pounds of shrimp cocktail in just eight minutes.

He has won the contest every year since it was started.

Chestnut hasn’t only found success in eating shrimp cocktail — the decorated competitive eater is also a 14-time champion in Nathan’s International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

In 2020, he broke his own world record, eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.