Johnson Co. Coroner: Body found in Greenwood park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is working to determine what caused the death of a male whose body was found in a Greenwood park.

The body was discovered Sunday morning at Craig Park, a large recreation area at the intersection of South Madison Avenue and County Road 900 North, according to a Monday morning social media post.

The cause of death is pending an examination and toxicology test results, but “foul play is not suspected,” the coroner’s office said on X (formerly Twitter).

No other information was immediately available.

News 8 has reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for more details.