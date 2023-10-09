Search
Johnson Co. Coroner: Body found in Greenwood park

Illuminated blue and red police lights atop a patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is working to determine what caused the death of a male whose body was found in a Greenwood park.

The body was discovered Sunday morning at Craig Park, a large recreation area at the intersection of South Madison Avenue and County Road 900 North, according to a Monday morning social media post.

The cause of death is pending an examination and toxicology test results, but “foul play is not suspected,” the coroner’s office said on X (formerly Twitter).

No other information was immediately available.

News 8 has reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

